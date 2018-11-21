Mohamad Sabu pays courtesy call on Thai PM, DPM

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Counter Terrorism Operations Centre in Bangkok, November 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Nov 21 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is on a two-day introductory visit to Thailand, made a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at his office in Government House today.

Both men spent about 45 minutes discussing various issues of mutual interest to both countries during the meeting.

Also present during the meeting were Malaysian ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel and senior officials from the Defence Ministry.

Earlier in the morning, the Defence Minister who was appointed to his post following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory in the 14th General Election on May 9, also called on his counterpart, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon at his office in the Defence Ministry.

Prawit is also one of Thailand’s deputy prime ministers.

Mohamad, accompanied by Prawit, also inspected the guard of honour mounted by soldiers from the three branches of the Thai armed forces.

Yesterday, after his arrival in Bangkok, Mohamad visited the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Counter Terrorism Operations Centre (CTOC), where he was briefed on the centre’s role and its modern facilities.

He also witnessed a hostage-rescue demonstration mounted by black attire-clad Thai commandos.

Mohamad is scheduled to leave for home later tonight after attending the official dinner. — Bernama