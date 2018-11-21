Pakistan wants to learn from Dr M, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan address a news conference with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Prime Minsiter's Office in Putrajaya November 21, 2018. —Malaysia Information Department Handout via Reuters

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Pakistan is keen to learn from the experience of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in transforming Malaysia’s economy and development, said visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said one of the main reasons he has made a visit with a delegation to Malaysia is out of his admiration for Dr Mahathir.

“We look upon you (Dr Mahathir) as a statesman, someone who has transformed this country. We have followed Malaysia’s progress, especially since Dr Mahathir came into office, and my party wants to learn from your experience, how you transformed the economy and developed it, raised the per capita income, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said at a joint press conference with Dr Mahathir here today.

Imran Khan said that as both leaders came to power with a mandate from the people on an anti-corruption platform, Pakistan and Malaysia face similar situations in terms of unprecedented debt.

“We want to talk to you (Dr Mahathir) about dealing with the crisis and how to come out of it and I am very pleased with the morning discourse,” he said in reference to their meeting earlier.

Imran Khan is on a two-day maiden official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Dr Mahathir. He is the first leader to be received by Dr Mahathir on an official visit after becoming the prime minister again following the 14th general election in May.

Imran Khan said that during their four-eyed meeting, they also shared views on various matters including tourism as Pakistan has huge untapped tourism spots.

“Malaysia has developed tourist resorts which we really want to have in Pakistan because we have tourism spots but we don’t have resorts,” he said.

Imran Khan extended an invitation to Dr Mahathir as the chief guest to grace the Pakistan Day celebration on March 23 next year.

Earlier, after the delegation meeting, Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan also witnessed the signing of an agreement by the governments of Malaysia and Pakistan on the partial abolition of visa for travel between the two countries for holders of diplomatic and official passports. — Bernama