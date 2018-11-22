Asean Quiz a chance to take on the region’s best, says national quiz team

(From left to right) Senior director of management Masnoor Ashaari, Information Department director-general Datuk Haji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, winner of the Quiz Asean Award Arizkhan Amin Kadda and the deputy director of communications and strategy Roselindawati Abdul Rahman. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — Three students beat 28,012 other contestants for a chance to represent the country at the upcoming Asean Quiz in Bali, Indonesia next month.

Gobinath Nair Ravi, Hii Ying Eng and Franciecya Felix — all aged 16 — scored superb results at the national-level Asean Quiz hosted online by the Information Department of Malaysia (JaPen) throughout the month of September.

The quiz, which is open to those age 15 and above, required the contestants to answer as accurately as possible in the shortest time.

Gobinath, who is the team leader, admitted the team is slightly nervous but eager to show their capabilities on the international stage.

“Although it is our first time competing on an international stage, we are all highly motivated and eager to work hard to be champions,’’ he told the press when met at JaPen’s Innovation Day here on Monday.

Gobinath who scored 100 per cent in a time of 1 minute and 17 seconds said he had taken the online quiz 331 times to achieve the desired result.

“If you don’t push yourself, how will you know how far you can go. Whatever the results may be, I would like to see how far I can go and I urge my fellow team-mates to do the same,’’ he said.

The regional-level Asean Quiz will be from December 3 to 7; the contest is held bi-annually.

The regional quiz will see teams of school students from member states answering questions that will cover various themes including socio-economic and cultural aspects of the region.

(From left to right) Gobinath Nair Ravi, Hii Ying Eng, Franciecya Felix, senior director of management Masnoor Ashaari, Information Department director-general Datuk Haji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman and the deputy director of communications and strategy Roselindawati Abdul Rahman. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Conducted by the Asean Committee on Culture and Information (COCI), the quiz is held in collaboration with each member state’s respective Information Department.

The national quiz team will also be enrolled in JaPen’s ‘’Training of Trainer’’ programme which will help train them for the quiz.

Also announced at JaPen’s Innovation day was the Asean National Level Quiz top winner, 18-year-old Arizkhan Amin Kadda.

An undergraduate at the Kolej Yayasan Saad Business School in Melaka, Arizkhan managed to answer all the questions correctly in a time of 1 minute and 8 seconds.

“At first I was only interested in the prizes offered however after going through the quizzes, I was also learning much more about the different socio-economic and cultural aspects of the countries of Asean,’’ he said.