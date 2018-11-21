Iranian FM mocks Trump statement on Saudi prince

US President Donald Trump speaks to the news media while walking to board Marine One to depart for travel to Mar-a-Lago from the White House in Washington, November 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, Nov 21 — Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has issued a mocking response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would stick by Saudi Arabia despite the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Mr Trump bizarrely devotes the FIRST paragraph of his shameful statement on Saudi atrocities to accuse IRAN of every sort of malfeasance he can think of,” Zarif wrote on Twitter late last night.

Trump’s statement on Saudi Arabia did indeed open with a litany of complaints against Iran, which he used to justify his continued backing of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Salman.

“Perhaps we’re also responsible for the California fires, because we didn’t help rake the forests,” Zarif added.

This was a reference to recent mockery of Trump for his claim that forest fires — such as those that have hit northern California in recent days — could be prevented with “more raking and cleaning and doing things”.

Trump has resisted mounting evidence of Saudi government involvement in the Khashoggi killing — including from his own intelligence services.

“It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event –- maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” he wrote. — AFP