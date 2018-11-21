Former IGP Hanif Omar to file counter claim against suit by Kit Siang

Lim Kit Siang filed the suit against Mohammed Hanif last October 17, claiming that Mohammed Hanif had defamed him in a speech at a convention at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Former Inspector-General of Police Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar is filing a counter claim against a defamation suit filed by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang over a speech by the former at a convention last September.

Lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, representing Mohammed Hanif, told this to reporters after management of the case in chambers before High Court senior assistant registrar Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor, which was also attended by Lim’s lawyer, Harshaan Zamani.

Shaharudin said his client was ordered by the court to file the defence statement and counter claim before December 5, while Lim was given until December 19 to respond to the counter claim.

He said the court set December 20 for further case management.

Lim filed the suit against Mohammed Hanif last October 17, claiming that Mohammed Hanif had defamed him in a speech at a convention at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam on September 6 this year, and it was published by Sinar Harian’s newspaper on the same day.

In the statement of claim, Lim, who is Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament, stated that Muhammed Hanif had wrongfully amd maliciously caused the alleged defamatory words to be published on the news portal Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today on the same day (Sept 6) and also on September 7.

Lim claimed that the alleged defamatory words, among others, were intended to mean that he was responsible and intended to order DAP to split Peninsular Malaysia in two parts with the intention of separating the Malay and Chinese community.

He also claimed that the alleged defamatory words had affected his reputation as a member of parliament to be tarnished.

Lim said a letter, dated September 12, was sent to Mohammed Hanif seeking that he retract the alleged defamatory words and for an apology.

The defendant responded to the letter, but denied making the alleged defamatory words against Lim.

Lim is seeking, among others, for Mohammed Hanif to apologise and withdraw the alleged defamatory, as well as an injunction for the former Inspector-General of Police to not repeat or publish the words again.

He is also seeking general, aggravated amd exemplary damages. ― Bernama