Bursa tumbles in morning session

Bearish sentiments from losses in selected heavyweights weigh on Bursa Malaysia's morning trade. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on bearish sentiment and weighed down by losses in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 17.12 points to 1,693.59 after moving between 1,689.68 and 1,698.68 throughout the session.

The index opened 16.14 points lower at 1,694.57 today from Monday's close of 1,710.71.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 554 to 207, with 276 counters unchanged, 844 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.11 billion shares worth RM839.75 million.

A dealer said buying sentiment in the local market was affected by losses on Asian markets, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.16 per cent to 25,798.95 while the Jakarta Composite Index declined 0.8 per cent to 5,956.58 and South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index was 0.52 per cent lower at 2,071.84.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank declined 10 sen to RM9.40, Public Bank fell 20 sen to RM24.80, Tenaga was 12 sen weaker at RM14.74 and Petronas Chemicals lost one sen to RM9.30.

Of actives, Hibiscus Petroleum eased three sen to RM1.03, MYEG dropped four sen to RM1.11 and Sumatec was flat at 2.5 sen.

Meanwhile, LEAP Market debutant Topvision Eye Specialist Bhd's share price stood at 23 sen, a premium of five sen from its issue price of 18 sen, with 130,000 shares traded.

The FBM Emas Index lost 112.25 points to 11,786.71, the FBMT 100 Index fell 109.69 points to 11,629.81 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 107.85 points weaker at 11,846.2.

The FBM 70 slipped 101.17 points to 13,935.61 and the FBM Ace Index was 21.08 points lower at 4,954.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.76 point to 173.25, the Plantation Index declined 64.81 points to 7,186.46 and the Finance Index reduced 155.25 points to 17,296.1. — Bernama