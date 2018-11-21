Attempts to woo Pakatan MPs right after May 9 polls? Azmin says unaware

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby, November 21,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today claimed ignorance of any attempt to get Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmakers to jump ship immediately after GE14 that would allow either the Barisan Nasional (BN) or PAS to take federal power.

The PKR deputy president said PH representatives had far more important matters to discuss on May 9 when they met at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya ad where they reached a consensus to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

“We were too busy at the hotel to discuss the future of PH,” Azmin said when asked about the delayed announcement of its election victory over the BN.

Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister, told reporters in Parliament that the best person to speak on the matter is Dr Mahathir.

“It would be better to get clarification on this from the prime minister himself.”

He added that as far as PKR is concerned, its position was crystal clear even before the elections.

“We wanted him to lead the campaign and also the country. Alhamdulillah, we won and now give him every support to ensure the administration is smooth and stable,” Azmin said of his party’s support to Dr Mahathir who is chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

In an interview with South-east Asian magazine Mekong Review last month, Dr Mahathir said there were efforts to convince Malay-Muslim PH MPs to switch sides to either Umno, the anchor in the then 13-member BN coalition, or PAS.

He asserted that the move in turn caused delays, saying PH was aware it had won by as early as 8.30pm on May 9, but the official announcement only came through at 2.30am the following day, after much behind-the-scenes maneuvering.