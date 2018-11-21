Govt to restructure KR1M, seeks to provide quality goods at affordable prices

Deputy Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Chong Chieng Jen says KR1M may be cheap but does not provide quality products, adding that the programme had allowed monopoly of stores by a single corporation. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Pakatan Harapan government has plans to replace and rebrand Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) under a new initiative, citing that the original incarnation of the wallet-friendly goods store as a failure.

Deputy Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Minister Chong Chieng Jen told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today that KR1M may be cheap but did not provide quality products, adding that the programme had allowed monopoly of stores by a single corporation.

“The KR1M programme will face a restructure starting February 2018 where two strategic partners have been appointed to provide an affordable service. We also want more strategic partners to be involved to ensure there's no monopoly.

“It will no longer sell cheap products but quality products at affordable prices,” Chong replied to a question by Jempol MP Salim Sharif from Barisan Nasional (BN).

The deputy minister also added that the government will now play a role as negotiator between the manufacturers and strategic partners to ensure that KR1M 2.0 will obtain the lowest prices possible.

Under the previous BN administration, the government had provided land while KR1M sold products under its own brand.