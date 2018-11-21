DAP MP offers to set meet for ‘Edi Rejang’ to apologise to beer promoter

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng says he will try to contact the beer promoter to arrange for Mohamad Edi Mohamad Rias to personally apologise to her. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has offered to arrange for Mohamad Edi Mohamad Rias to personally apologise to a beer promoter he harassed on a video.

Lim posted a video of his meeting with the man known to most now as “Edi Rejang”, in which the latter said he acted emotionally in the incident and expressed a wish to apologise to the young woman he insulted.

“You want to apologise to her, but I don't know if her side wants to accept your apology. So I will try to contact the woman and hear her side,” Lim said in response.

Mohamad Edi then said he was prepared to do so at any time.

However, their meeting took place prior to a Carlsberg Malaysia statement that said the promoter in question wished for privacy and closure.

The firm said the young woman was thankful for the public support but would like to move on from the incident.

Separately yesterday, Mohamad Edi read out an apology to the victim of his harassment and Malaysians in general.

The apology came after a deluge of criticism befell him over the incident in which he approached a promoter at the Giant outlet in Ampang Point with the apparent intention of humiliating and insulting her.

Police are still investigating him under Section 509 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing insult, which is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

Last week, Mohamad Edi uploaded a video of him approaching a beer promoter to confront her for performing her job in the non-halal section of the hypermarket, and swore at her after failing to goad her into responding.

Malaysians responded by digging up his personal details including his family information and releasing these online.