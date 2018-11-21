Immigration officer claims trial to two graft charges

An immigration enforcement officer was charged under Section 16(a)(B) and Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 21 ― A 32-year-old immigration enforcement officer claimed trial to two charges of soliciting and receiving RM3,000 in bribes from a man two years ago.

Megat Khairil Anuar Sulaiman was accused of asking for the money from one Muhammad Zahir Zahiri on March 30, 2016 during a telephone conversation at about 1.55pm as inducement to resolve one case involving the arrest of two Indonesian workers.

Khairil, who is attached with the Immigration Department here, was also alleged to have received RM3,000 from Zahir on the same day at about 5.10pm at the department's enforcement unit.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(B) and Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009.

It carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years’ jail or RM10,000 fine or both.

MACC prosecuting officer R. Kumuthambal proposed a bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

Khairil, who was unrepresented, appealed for this to be lowered as he was caring for his aged mother and a younger sibling who is still schooling.

He also informed judge S. Indra Nehru that he was still in service and was drawing a monthly salary of RM2,400.

“I also do not have any savings,” he said.

Indra later fixed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set Nov 30 for mention and for Khairil to appoint a lawyer.