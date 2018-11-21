Japan prosecutors weigh bringing case against Nissan after Ghosn arrest, reports Asahi daily

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 21 — Japanese prosecutors are considering bringing a case against Nissan Motor Co after Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct, the Asahi Shimbun daily said today.

Ghosn, one of the global car industry’s best-known leaders, was arrested on Monday after Nissan’s internal investigations found he had allegedly engaged in years of wrongdoing, including personal use of company money and under-reporting earnings. The Japanese company plans to remove him as chairman tomorrow.

Prosecutors said Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly conspired to understate Ghosn’s compensation over five years starting in fiscal 2010 as being about half of the actual ¥10 billion RM370 million).

The Asahi quoted unnamed sources as saying that the mis-stating meant the company also bore responsibility and that prosecutors were eyeing the possibility of putting together a case against it.

Prosecutors were not immediately able to comment. Nissan declined to comment on the report.

There has been no comment from Ghosn or Kelly on any of the allegations against them, including a report in Japan’s Nikkei business daily yesterday that Ghosn had received share price-linked compensation of about ¥4 billion over a five-year period to March 2015 but that it went unreported in Nissan’s financial reports.

Reuters could not contact Ghosn or Kelly for comment.

Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Nissan’s French partner Renault, and chairman of Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the third partner in the alliance.

Renault yesterday tapped its chief operating officer and a senior board member to fill in for Ghosn, but the board refrained from firing him while awaiting for detail on the allegations — a decision that could buy more time for an accelerated, permanent succession process.

Shares in Nissan rose 0.6 per cent today after falling nearly 6 per cent a day earlier. — Reuters