Sarawak natives back Baru over Anwar’s admonition for skipping party affair

Selangau parliamentarian Baru Bian missed PKR’s annual congress due to work commitments. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 21 ― Sarawakians continued to use social media to express support for Selangau parliamentarian Baru Bian, three days after he was publicly rebuked by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for missing the party’s annual congress.

Baru, who is also the works minister, previously explained that he had informed the party secretariat that he would not be able to attend the congress due to work commitments.

Unhappy with the public scolding, Sarawakians said Baru’s ministry work was more important than attending the congress.

“Baru's absence from the party congress will not destroy the party, but those who used money to secure more votes in the party election will,” a Facebook user said, referring to the many reports already lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against candidates over money politics.

Some viewed the scolding as a power play among senior PKR leaders following the party election that saw Datuk Seri Azmin Ali retain his post of deputy president after defeating former vice president Rafizi Ramli.

Baru is aligned with Azmin, which also dominated the central leadership and the Youth wing in the party polls.

State rights activist Lina Soo, posting in Facebook group “916 Occupation Day”, said what happened in PKR was about fighting for the position of Sarawak PKR chief which Sarawak members have no say.

She said the position of Sarawak PKR chief was decided by “Malayan boss” thousands of kilometres away.

Some social media users felt that Baru and other PKR leaders in Sarawak are unfairly treated by the central leadership, despite their contributions to the party.

They have suggested that Baru and his supporters leave PKR and form a Sarawak-based party.

“Just form Parti Keadilan Rakyat Sarawak (PKRS) as a local party & don't rely on Malayan based party,” suggested a Facebook user while another user suggested the name of the party should be Parti Kongres Rakyat Sarawak.

Others urged him and his supporters to join any of the existing local parties.

“I am sure the local parties will welcome them,” said “Mustafa” in his Facebook posting.

Still others claim Baru and his supporters have no future in PKR under the current situation, predicting he will be replaced as state PKR chief by a person more ready to kowtow to the central leadership.

Some said Baru would be stripped of power even if he is retained in the position.