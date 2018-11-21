Running jackets to keep you warm as the temperature drops

The Run Wind shell jacket by adidas by Stella McCartney — Picture courtesy of Adidas by Stella McCartney via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Nov 21 — As we head into cold months stay warm and dry on your winter run with one of this season’s cold weather running jackets.

adidas by Stella McCartney Run Wind Shell Jacket

Part of Stella McCartney’s latest range for adidas, the Run Wind shell jacket is a sleek silver cover-up that will add some serious style points to your sports wardrobe. The high drawstring neck will help keep out the chill, while the lightweight fabric will protect you from the elements without slowing you down.

US$150 (RM630)

Lululemon Fleece of Mind Jacket

The Fleece of Mind jacket is a combination of cozy fleece to keep you warm with weather-resistant Glyde fabric to help keep the wind and rain off your back. Reflective details help keep you visible during dark winter runs, and a detachable hood is there for extra warmth when you need it.

US$198

Lucas Hugh Kubrick Jacket

Designed to regulate heat, the Kubrick Jacket from Lucas Hugh will keep you comfortably toasty this winter. The elasticated hem can be adjusted with the toggle to keep out the cold, while the addition of a zip pocket will keep your essentials safe when out on your run. And in classic and versatile black, you can layer it over pretty much anything.

US$280

The AeroLoft by Nike — Picture courtesy of Nike via AFP-Relaxnews

Nike Aeroloft Jacket

The Aeroloft from Nike may be super lightweight but with the brand’s Aeroloft technology it offers optimal insulation. The ergonomic design also ensures ease of movement, while the back vent lets heat escape to make sure you don’t get too warm when working up a sweat. The almost futuristic padded design is also available in three stylish colorways.

US$250

Sweaty Betty Fast Track Run Jacket

Sweaty Betty’s Fast Track Run Jacket is a combination of two breathable layers for comfort and warmth. The longer layer at the back also provides extra coverage while reflective trims increase visibility. It also comes with a handy detachable hood.

US$145

— AFP-Relaxnews