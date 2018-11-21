Nurul Izzah named ‘influential woman of year’ in Singapore summit

Nurul Izzah Anwar was named 2018’s ‘Influential Woman of the Year’ at the CEO Asia Summit in Singapore. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — PKR lawmaker Nurul Izzah Anwar was conferred the “2018 Influential Woman of the Year” award at the CEO Asia Summit in Singapore yesterday.

The award was among several handed out at the summit themed “Women in Leadership and Technology”.

Co-organiser Influential Brands said the award was to recognise the Permatang Pauh MP’s nearly two decades of advocacy work and for being an exemplar for the region.

“I can only accept the Influential Woman of the Year award in the hopes that it would lead to further empowerment of women everywhere — especially strong Malaysian women, of various colours, vocation, and creed — in pursuit of reforms, for a better and more progressive Malaysia.

“The ordinary men and women of Malaysia constantly inspire me to push for reforms, and it is to them this honour truly belongs. Our influence is only as relevant as our ability to empower the voiceless,” Nurul Izzah said when accepting the award.

According to the press statement with the announcement, candidates for the influential woman award were evaluated on their influence, leadership, and personal branding.