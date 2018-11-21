Gift guide: 2018’s biggest and best action/adventure video games: from ‘Battlefield V’ to ‘Forza Horizon 4’

‘Battlefield V’ includes aircraft, land vehicles and infantry options. — Picture courtesy of Electronic Arts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 — Wondering what to get for your game-playing friend or relative? Have a look at our list of six of 2018’s best releases on console and computer: from the chaos of multiplayer action game Battlefield V to the high speed races of British motorsports gem Forza Horizon 4, by way of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Wild West critical and commercial blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War and Monster Hunter: World.

Battlefield V (battlefield.com)

Plunging players into the chaos of lesser-known World War II environments, with a multitude of modes that include multi-stage Grand Operations and upcoming last-person-standing Firestorm, taking pilots, drivers and infantry across eight European and North African maps from desert aerodrome and rolling fields to European towns and cities and up into Nordic mountains. For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (callofduty.com)

Exchanging traditional single-player story for three main multiplayer modes, Black Ops 4 became a triumphant greatest hits of previous franchise entries with a sprawling last-person-standing Blackout mode, separate co-operative Zombies storylines, plus traditional versus multiplayer. For PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2)

Certainly one of the year’s most anticipated and highly rated debuts, this Wild West action adventure from the Grand Theft Auto studio takes place in a detailed, go-anywhere world as the long-arm of the law catches up with an outlaw gang. Available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

God of War (godofwar.com)

Hailed as the PlayStation 4’s best game to date, this sweeping action epic retains the violence of its predecessors but swaps in a new viewpoint, both literally and figuratively, as vengeful Kratos reckons with his legacy with his son along for the ride.

Monster Hunter: World (monsterhunterworld.com)

Track down and defeat the unusual and dangerous specimens that roam a newly discovered continent. Best in a well-established and challenging franchise that made itself more welcoming to newcomers and took advantage of modern machines’ power. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Forza Horizon 4 (forzamotorsport.net/games/fh4)

A joyous jaunt through the varied British countryside at breakneck speed allows for races through thatched cottage countrysides, wild moorlands, craggy Scottish mountains and picturesque Edinburgh streets. Available for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. — AFP-Relaxnews