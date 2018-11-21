Four Finns nabbed for handing out Christian materials in Langkawi

Four Finland nationals were arrested for allegedly distributing Christian material in Langkawi. — AFP pic

LANGKAWI, Nov 21 ―The police arrested four Finnish nationals, including two women, at a hotel here yesterday for allegedly distributing religious materials in public places.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the suspects, aged between 27 and 60, were arrested following police reports lodged against them.

He said the police had received three reports on the alleged activities of the suspects since they arrived here last November 18.

During the arrest, police seized 47 pens and 336 copies of small books containing excerpts from the Bible, believed for distribution to the public, he told the media today.

He said police had obtained an order to remand them for investigation under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony or feeling ill-will.

They would also be investigated under Regulation 39B of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violatimg conditions of their visit pass, he added. ― Bernama