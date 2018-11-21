One killed, another injured in crash involving three lorries in Seremban

A crash occurred at 5.46am near the Senawang Toll Plaza and involved two trailer lorries and a tanker lorry. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SEREMBAN, Nov 21 ― A man died and another was injured in a road crash involving three lorries at KM254.3 of the North South Expressway (south bound) near the Senawang Toll Plaza here today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the crash occurred at 5.46am and involved two trailer lorries and a tanker lorry.

Information received so far on the accident involved one fatality and another was injured, he said in a statement.

Following the crash, he said, the three lanes had been closed and advised south-bound motorists passing the area to use alternative roads through Rembau to get to their destination. ― Bernama