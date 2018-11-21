Is Goop coming to a TV screen near you?

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Is Gwyneth Paltrow planning to bring her Goop brand to TV?

The Hollywood-actress-turned-entrepreneur is in talks with Netflix about the possibility of shooting a TV show featuring her luxury lifestyle brand and focusing on wellness, WWD reports.

According to the publication, the potential show could explore “wellness and homeopathic traditions in different cultures,” although a deal has yet to be finalised.

The project — should it come to fruition — would be another major milestone for the controversial Goop, which, despite continuing to attract criticism for its product claims, has seen impressive growth over the past few years.

Earlier this year, following an influx of US$50 million (RM209.3 million) in Series C fundraising, the brand expanded internationally to Canada and Europe, as well launching a podcast and continuing to develop its popular wellness summit.

The company has also doubled down on growing its own product label, which now spans beauty tools, skincare, fragrance, ready-to-wear and sportswear.

Paltrow first hinted that she had her eye on the TV space in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, saying: “We want to take Goop international, we want to get this TV show right, and we have a lot of key hires to make.” — AFP-Relaxnews