Wanted for insulting beer promoter, ‘Edi Rejang’ forced to eat crow

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng showing the viral video of a beer promoter who was harassed at a hypermarket in Kuala Lumpur November 20, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The man who insulted a beer promoter unprovoked read out an apology yesterday to the victim of his harassment and Malaysians in general.

The apology came after a deluge of criticism befell him over the incident in which he approached a promoter at the Giant outlet in Ampang Point with the apparent intention of humiliating and insulting her.

Police are also investigating him under Section 509 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing insult, which is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

“I admit my mistake and regret my actions towards the promoter. I hope the matter will not be prolonged further by any parties as I have met Lim Lip Eng, the DAP MP, and made an apology to him,” the man said in a video online.

Lim led a delegation of lawmakers to lodge a report against the man yesterday.

Last week, the man uploaded a video of him approaching a beer promoter to confront her for performing her job in the non-halal section of the hypermarket.

However, his attempt to humiliate her failed when she stayed composed throughout and asked if he was being racist, which he tried to deflect by insisting she speak Bahasa Malaysia and calling Malaysia the “land of the Malays”.

When this also failed, he used a vulgarity and made a lewd gesture at her.

The promoter then laughed at him.