Secret deodorant rounds up celebrities to highlight the gender pay gap for new campaign

Actress and activist Sophia Bush, partner in Secret's I'd Rather Get Paid campaign. — Picture courtesy of Secret via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — What do the actress and activist Sophia Bush, the soccer legend Abby Wambach and the Olympic medallist and WNBA champion Swin Cash have in common? They’d all ‘rather get paid.’

The trio of stars, joined by a host of inspirational women including actress Samira Wiley and journalist, activist and tastemaker Catt Sadler, are fronting a new, all-singing, all-dancing campaign from deodorant brand Secret, focusing on equal pay.

“While Secret’s products are expertly designed to protect women against odor and sweat, we believe there are some things women shouldn’t have to sweat — like getting paid what they’re worth,” said Sara Saunders, Associate Brand Director for Secret, in a statement. “As a brand for women by women, we want to build on the conversation around closing the wage gap, and give women the strength, tools and inspiration to stop sweating the issue.”

According to Secret, women in the US are still paid 20% less than men on average — with the disparity even greater for women of colour. Recent research by the American Association of University Women estimated that the gender pay gap results in US$513 billion (RM2.15 trillion) in lost wages each year for women.

The campaign video takes the form of a music clip, featuring a catchy tune detailing the importance of equal pay, ending with the tagline ‘Equal work. Equal sweat. Equal pay.’

As part of the campaign, Secret has teamed up with the gender equality organisation Ladies Get Paid and the female-focused workspace network The Wing to pragmatically support women and help change the status quo. The brand has developed a free tool kit on LadiesGetPaid.com and will also host a series of collaborative workshops across the country through December. — AFP-Relaxnews