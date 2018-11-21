LG gets on board the smart speaker trend with its own model

LG rolls out LG XBOOM AI ThinQ model WK9. — Picture courtesy of LG via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 — The company is joining the smart speaker ranks with one that has a touch display, stereo sound, and the Google Assistant.

LG announced this week the rollout of the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9, a smart speaker powered by Android Things with an intelligent touch display developed in collaboration with Google.

In addition to being equipped with two 20W stereo speakers featuring Meridian Audio tech, an 8-in touch display and a 5MP camera is set between the speakers allowing users to enjoy YouTube videos, flip through Google Photos, or participate in video conferences.

Because the device features smart technology, it can be easily integrated into your connected home systems that are supported by Google Assistant — a range which totals over 10,000 devices from over 1,000 brands.

The WK9’s suggested price is US$299.99 (RM1,260), far more than its direct competitors like the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display at US$179.99 or the 10-inch second-generation Echo Show which costs US$229.99. On the bright side, LG is knocking US$100 off for Black Friday bringing that tag temporarily down to US$199.99 at select retailers. — AFP-Relaxnews