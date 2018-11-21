Naomi Osaka is the latest Shiseido beauty ambassador

Naomi Osaka attends a news conference upon her arrival in Japan, after winning the women's singles finals tennis match at the 2018 US Open, in Yokohama September 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — The Japanese beauty company Shiseido has signed up the tennis star Naomi Osaka as its latest global ambassador, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported yesterday, November 20. The 21-year-old tennis player will make her debut for the brand fronting its bareMinerals makeup and Anessa sunscreen lines.

As the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles championship, Naomi Osaka is a world-renowned star of the sport. Now, the pro tennis player adds another string to her racket as the new brand ambassador for the Japanese personal care giant, Shiseido.

The group has not elaborated on the nature of the agreement concluded with the tennis player, but Naomi Osaka will front two brands: the bareMinerals makeup and skincare brand, and Anessa, one of Japan’s most popular sunscreen brands.

Fashion news website WWD states that Naomi Osaka will promote products from the two brands starting spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews