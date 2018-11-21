Covergirl sets a date for debut New York flagship

CoverGirl plans flagship store for New York — Picture courtesy of Business Wire / CoverGirl via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Nov 21 — Covergirl is marking Black Friday with the opening of a long-anticipated flagship store in Times Square, New York.

The Coty-owned beauty behemoth will open the doors of its new boutique on November 23, it has announced.

The two-level, 10,000-square-foot space is the label’s first permanent retail store, and it has been designed to embody its brand philosophy, “I Am What I Make Up.”

Shoppers will be able to enjoy a multitude of immersive experiences from the moment they enter the store, to be met by the ‘virtual greeter’ Olivia, who, powered by artificial intelligence, will direct shoppers to their favourite products, share beauty advice or answer questions. The shop will also feature ‘augmented reality glam stations’ allowing consumers to virtually try a lipstick and eyeshadow just by picking up a color choice in the tray, before digitally sharing the result with friends, and a ‘customisation station’ designed for personalising lipsticks and makeup bags.

“The Covergirl flagship represents this incredible moment in beauty — where rich experiences matter most and where true self-expression and experimentation are the only beauty standards,” said Coty Consumer Beauty Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo in a statement.

The move is the latest big development for Covergirl, which was awarded cruelty-free status by Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny program earlier this month. — AFP-Relaxnews