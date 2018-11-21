The Restaurant at Waterkloof is South Africa's best restaurant

The Restaurant at Waterkloof at the Waterkloof vineyards in the Western Cape tops the charts of the 2018 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards. ― AFP pic

CAPE TOWN, Nov 21 ― A dramatic restaurant dubbed the “cellar in the sky” for its striking glass cube design atop the Schapenberg mountain has been named the best dining destination in South Africa.

The Restaurant at Waterkloof at the Waterkloof vineyards in the Western Cape tops the charts of the 2018 Eat Out Mercedes-Benz Restaurant Awards, for what critics call a “decidedly otherworldly dining experience.”

Guests dine on dishes like Mauritius sea bass with leek “ash,” watercress, and pommes boulangères and poached chicken with porcini, potatoes and truffles.

Floor-to-ceiling windows of the cube promontory also offer guests sweeping views of False Bay and the gently sloping biodynamic vineyard below.

In other major wins, Kobus van der Merwe of Wolfgat was named chef of the year; Janse & Co in Cape Town the best new restaurant; and The Test Kitchen in Cape Town, the best restaurant for service excellence.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in South Africa:

1. The Restaurant at Waterkloof (Somerset West)

2. The Test Kitchen (Woodstock, Cape Town)

3. La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town)

4. Wolfgat (Paternoster)

5. La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek)

6. Greenhouse at Cellars-Hohenort (Constantia, Cape Town)

7. Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient (Elandsfontein, Pretoria)

8. Camphors at Vergelegen (Somerset West)

9. Jardine Restaurant (Stellenbosch)

10. Chefs Warehouse at Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town) ― AFP-Relaxnews