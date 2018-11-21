Alexa now supports Skype calling

Amazon Echo devices now support Skype. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 21 — Microsoft announced that starting this week, Amazon’s Echo lineup will support basic calling on Skype; hardware with a screen like the Echo Show and Spot will support video calling.

Microsoft continues to deepen its ties with Amazon by integrating Skype into Alexa-enabled devices leaving Cortana out in the rain.

Starting this week, users will be able to make phone calls by simply saying, “Alexa, call dad.” The voice assistant can then dial up your dad’s Skype, mobile phone, or landline — she can even answer incoming calls with the command “Alexa, pick up.”

Alexa-enabled devices with a display like those in the Amazon Show and Spot collections support video calls in addition to traditional calling, all completely hands-free.

The feature can be set up on your respective device through the Amazon Alexa App available for Android and iOS. All you have to do is go into Settings, find the Communication tab, and tap Skype to sign into Skype with your Microsoft account. After doing so, you’ll be able to make worldwide calls by simply using your voice.

Skype calling through Alexa is already available in a handful of countries across the world with support gradually rolling out to other countries. Skype recommends that you update your application to version 8.34 or later for optimal callings and video calling experiences. — AFP-Relaxnews