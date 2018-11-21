Tokyo museum filled with glowing pumpkins tops Time Out list of 50 best experiences

Solar Egg by Bigert & Bergström for Riksbyggen in Kiruna, Sweden. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 21 ― Editors at city and travel guide Time Out have released a “Do List” of the top 50 experiences around the world right now which includes an art expo in Tokyo filled with glow-in-the-dark polka dot pumpkins, a den of hedonism in New York, and an egg-shaped sauna in Swedish backcountry.

Topping the charts is the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Tokyo, a tribute to the renowned contemporary Japanese artist of the same name best known for her use of polka dots, net and motif repetition.

Opened last year, the museum immerses visitors into the visionary world of the artist, with infinity mirrors, glowing polka dot pumpkins and hypnotic, kaleidoscopic motifs.

Or, as Time Out editors call it, “Instagram heaven.”

The finalists were whittled down from a list of 5,000 possible experiences in 400 destinations, curated by Time Out's network of contributors and editors, and via a survey of 15,000 urbanite readers around the world.

Uniqueness, authenticity

Experiences and activities that made the final cut were judged on factors like uniqueness, authenticity, timeliness, place, audacity and “sheer cultural brilliance.”

Rounding out the top three spots is the House of Yes in New York, described as a place that celebrates sexual freedom where “you can fly your freak flag” and the Sweden's Solar Egg, an otherworldly golden, mirrored egg-shaped sauna set in one of the northernmost cities in the country, Kiruna.

Here are the top 10 travel and cultural experiences to be had around the world, right now, according to Time Out:

1. Yayoi Kusama Museum, Tokyo, Japan

2. House of Yes, New York

3. Solar Egg by Bigert & Bergstrom, Kiruna, Sweden

4. Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, USA: interactive, “mind-bending” art exhibit

5. Tejo at Los Amigos Club, Cali, Colombia: a throwing sport that involves small explosions on impact

6. Museum of Old and New Art, Tasmania, Australia: immersive light installations

7. Cinespia, Los Angeles: outdoor, cemetery screenings

8. Casa Vicens, Barcelona: Gaudi house designed as a summer resort, opened last year

9. Mil, Maras, Peru: restaurant dedicated to high-altitude cuisine

10. Time Out Market Lisbon, Portugal: a (somewhat self-congratulatory) food and cultural market developed by Time Out Lisbon editors

For the full list visit https://www.timeout.com/things-to-do/best-things-to-do-in-the-world. ― AFP-Relaxnews