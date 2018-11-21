John Frieda launches new haircare range, with the help of Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes at a John Frieda® Hair Care event marking the launch of the 'Day 2 Revival Collection' — Picture courtesy of John Frieda® Hair Care

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Actress Camila Mendes is back in front of the camera to promote John Frieda’s new haircare range.

The Riverdale star has teamed up with the beauty brand for the launch of its new ‘Day 2 Revival’ collection, which has been designed to revive and refresh unwashed, ‘second-day’ hair.

The series, which is scheduled for release in 2019, comprises four different products: A ‘Day 2 Revival Curl Reset Spray’ that uses acai and avocado dry oil to revitalise and hydrate curls while reducing frizz, and a ‘Day 2 Revival Smoothing Dry Oil’ that helps to smooth and nourish dry hair without leaving a heavy or greasy residue. A ‘Day 2 Revival Wave Refresh Spray’ increases texture and leaves hair looking naturally tousled for a loose, wavy style, and a ‘Day 2 Revival Dry Shampoo’ that instantly refreshes second-day hair and scalp by absorbing oil completes the collection.

“As someone with naturally textured hair, I tend to avoid washing daily so I can stretch my style for a few days,” explains Mendes. “But after a day or two, my waves just don’t look as good. I love that now there are products that can prolong my time between washes but still keep my hair looking freshly styled.”

“Extending your wash days is not a trend, it’s a styling choice that women of all hair types have been doing for quite some time,” adds Leah Stone, Senior Brand Manager, John Frieda Hair Care US. “Day 2 Revival products are ideal for women who are looking to make their day two, three or four hair look refreshed, polished and fabulous, without the fuss of washing and drying.”

Mendes, who counts 13.5 million followers on Instagram and was first unveiled as a John Frieda ambassador in April, has been creating exclusive content for the brand as part of their ongoing partnership since then, previously starring in its “Your Hair Talks, Make A Statement” campaign back in June.

The collection is now available via pre-sale at Amazon.com for a limited time, before the range officially launches in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews