Milik's twice-taken penalty gives relegated Poland draw in Portugal

Poland's Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after scoring the first goal against Portugal, November 20, 2018. ― Reuters pic

GUIMARAES (Portugal), Nov 21 ― Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik scored from a twice-taken penalty to give his already-relegated side a 1-1 draw in Portugal in their final Nations League match yesterday.

Portugal, who had already qualified for next year's semi-finals as winners of Group A3, went ahead with Andre Silva's near-post header from a corner in the 34th minute, his 15th goal in 31 appearances for the European champions.

Yet the hosts gave away a penalty when midfielder Danilo tripped Milik as he burst into the area and was sent off.

Milik's first effort from the spot was disallowed for encroachment, but he held his nerve to score again at the second attempt in the 66th minute.

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo who has not been selected since the World Cup, finished the group unbeaten with eight points from four games while Poland ended with two, both picked up away from home. ― Reuters