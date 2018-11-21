PAS MP: Maszlee says Opposition can’t enter schools, but Pakatan whip said OK?

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says that Opposition lawmakers must obtain permission from their respective state Education directors before they can enter school grounds. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― A PAS lawmaker from Kedah accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government of continuing the discriminatory practices of the previous administration by barring Opposition representatives from schools.

Jerai MP Sabri Azit said he had sought clarification from Education Minister Maszlee Malik after being told by the PH parliamentary whip that all lawmakers would be allowed access to any government facility, including schools, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Actually, I voiced my concern because of a statement by Datuk Johari Abdul who told me I could enter any government premises including schools because the concept of New Malaysia is different from the previous government,” he said.

Malay Mail is trying to contact Johari who is also Sungai Petani MP for verification.

“However, I was not allowed to enter a school in my constituency last month and had to change the location of a programme organised by the district Education Office because I am an Opposition MP. I was confused and I had to ask the question in Parliament.

“Through his answer, the public has now been informed that we are still using circulars from BN's time,” Sabri, a first-time MP said.

Sabri was not in the Dewan Rakyat last Monday when the minister replied his question while winding up his speech on Budget 2019.

Maszlee said then that Opposition lawmakers must obtain permission from their respective state Education directors before they can enter school grounds.

Sabri said the minister’s reply showed no change in education policies between the current administration and the former ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, adding that this would perpetuate the culture of fear that is already deeply ingrained among the civil service.

“The teachers are still shackled by fear when they want to invite their own elected representatives.

“By implementing discriminatory practices, the public is still haunted with the bodek culture and a narrow mindset,” Sabri said.