Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne to develop original Amazon Prime Video series

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Two renowned small screen stars — Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne — are set to develop new original projects for the Amazon Prime Video platform.

While Maya Rudolph has already collaborated with the platform on the comedy-drama Forever, which launched September 2018, Natasha Lyonne is currently one of the leading stars of rival streaming site Netflix's hit show, Orange is the New Black.

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) to create original series for Amazon Prime Video via the pair's new Animal Pictures company.

“Maya and Natasha are proven talents in front of and behind the camera, and we are so excited to tap into this powerful creative brain trust and be in business with these fiercely funny and phenomenally smart women,” said Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, in a statement.

This isn't the first collaboration between Maya Rudolph and Amazon Prime Video. In fact, the actress enjoys a starring role in the platform's Forever comedy-drama, which launched in September 2018, alongside Fred Armisen, who is currently in a relationship with Natasha Lyonne. The two stars also co-produce the show.

“I've had an incredible experience working with the team at Amazon Studios on Forever, where they have given us true creative freedom,” said Maya Rudolph. “I'm excited to extend this relationship and to have the opportunity for Natasha and myself to continue to develop new shows for a global audience.”

The deal marks the start of a new collaboration between Amazon and Natasha Lyonne, who is currently one of the stars of the rival streaming site, Netflix. Since 2013, the actress has played a leading role in the streaming giant's hit comedy-drama Orange is the New Black.

While Netflix has announced that the series will end in 2019, Natasha Lyonne will continue to work with the video-on-demand leader, starring in a new Netflix comedy, currently titled Russian Doll, which she co-created with Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and Leslye Headland. — AFP-Relaxnews