CBS crime drama in the works from ‘NCIS' star Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon has played Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the CBS show 'NCIS' since 2003. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Mark Harmon, one of the main stars of NCIS — running on CBS since 2003 — has another project in the works with the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will executive produce a forthcoming series based on John Sandford's Prey series of detective novels.

The still-untitled project would reportedly follow the cases of Lucas Davenport, a homicide detective with the Minneapolis police, and his best friend and profiler, Elle Krueger, a psychology professor and also a nun. The improbable pair, first united by a shared tragedy, now work together to hunt their “prey,” aka Minnesota's most dangerous criminals.

Mark Harmon will join forces with Ed Decter — creator of the People's Choice Award-winning show Shadowhunters — who will write the new series based on the Prey novels by John Sandford.

Starting in 1989 with Rules of Prey, this literary series now comprises 28 books. A 29th book called Neon Prey is slated for release April 23, 2019. Over the course of 30 years, the author has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. His last 10 books all reached number the one spot on the coveted New York Times best-seller list.

Mark Harmon has starred in 16 seasons of NCIS, which launched in 2003 on CBS in the US. He now also executive produces the show, as well as the NCIS: New Orleans spinoff, which is in its fifth season. — AFP-Relaxnews