Malaysia rolls out red carpet for Pakistan PM Imran Khan

This is Imran Khan’s first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Nov 20 — Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived here for a two-day official visit.

The special aircraft ferrying the prime minister from Karachi landed at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 11.35pm.

On hand to receive him at the Bunga Raya Complex, KLIA were Deputy Minister-in-the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Md. Farid Md. Rafik, who is also minister-in-attendance.

Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Muhammed Nafees Zakaria.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said the visit was at the invitation of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and this is Imran Khan’s first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August.

It said Imran Khan will meet with Dr Mahathir to review the existing bilateral relations and cooperation as well as identify new areas for future collaboration.

It said the visit underlined the significance and importance that Malaysia attaches to its relationship with Pakistan.

According to Wisma Putra, Imran Khan would be accorded a welcoming ceremony before attending a restricted meeting with Dr Mahathir at the prime minister's office, followed by a delegation meeting.

Following their bilateral meeting, Dr Mahathir and Imran Khan will also witness the signing of an agreement by the governments of Malaysia and Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s Office on the partial abolition of visa for travel between the two countries.

Wisma Putra said Imran Khan is scheduled to have an audience with Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah, who is performing the functions of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Imran Khan is also scheduled to visit the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here.

In 2017, the total bilateral trade between the two countries stood at RM5.76 billion, an increase of 3.5 per cent compared to 2016. Pakistan is Malaysia’s third largest trading partner among South Asian countries. — Bernama