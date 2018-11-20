US stocks fall again, Dow goes negative for year

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 20 — Wall Street stocks fell sharply in early trading today, extending their slump on weakness in technology and retailer shares and plunging major indices back into the red for 2018.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 per cent at 24,567.20 or about 150 points below its year-end level last December.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.5 per cent to 2,649.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.9 per cent to 6,895.08.

Semiconductors have been an especially weak group, with Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology all down significantly.

But the pullback has also featured hefty drops in large technology names such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, all of which were down two per cent or more.

“These stocks are widely owned and they have ‘always worked,’ which means they have left a lot of owners taken aback by their technical breakdown and the lack of any buy-the-dip assertiveness that has sustained them time and again in this bull market,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“The weakness in those former leadership names (well, they are still leadership stocks, only now they are leading to the downside) is one knock on this market.”

Key factors in the rising market skittishness include worries about higher Federal Reserve interest rates, the US-China trade conflict and new political uncertainty following the loss by President Donald Trump’s Republican party of control of the lower house of Congress.

Weakness among retailer shares was another feature of today’s session, with Target shedding 7.8 per cent, Lowe’s 3.2 per cent and L Brands 14.9 per cent following earnings releases.

On the flip side, electronics retailer Best Buy advanced 3.0 per cent after reporting results. — AFP