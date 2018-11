Mohammad Azrin Mohd Danial was to face a charge for a drug offence in court. — Reuters

SEREMBAN, Nov 20 — A man who was to face a charge for a drug offence managed to escape from the Rembau Courts Complex near here yesterday.

Rembau police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam told Bernama that in the 10.30am incident, the accused, Mohammad Azrin Mohd Danial, 29, was not present in court when his name was called twice.

He said an internal investigation was underway to determine how the accused could have gotten away and that a manhunt was launched. — Bernama