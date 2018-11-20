Philippe Coutinho set for Barcelona return

Reports said Coutinho could feature in Saturday’s first against third clash against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Nov 20 — Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho has returned to training ahead of this weekend’s La Liga match against Atletico Madrid after missing two weeks with a thigh problem, the club announced today.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool player has not featured for the side at the top of the table since the 1-1 Champions League draw at Inter Milan on November 6.

Barca’s last game was a 4-3 home defeat to Real Betis on November 11, their first league loss at the Camp Nou in more than two years.

Reports in the Spanish press say the world’s third most expensive player could be given the green light on Friday to feature in Saturday’s first against third clash against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It would be a boost for coach Ernesto Valverde who is already without the injured and suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic. — AFP