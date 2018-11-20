Myanmar hold Vietnam to a draw, both on track for Asean semis

Myanmar’s forward Si Thu Aung (left) fights for the ball with Vietnam’s defender Do Duy Manh during their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 match in Yangon November 20, 2018. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Nov 20 — Pre-tournament favourites Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Myanmar this evening as the duo remained locked in the top two positions in group A of the Asean Football Federation Championship.

Both teams went into the meeting with two wins, and the draw lifts them to seven points apiece from three games, a point above third-placed Malaysia with one round of group games remaining.

The top two teams in the tournament’s two groups advance to next month’s semi-finals. A win for Myanmar over Malaysia in their next match, on November 24, would ensure both Vietnam and Myanmar progress.

The closest either side came to scoring today was when Nguyen Van Toan had the ball in the back of the net 13 minutes from time, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Cambodia, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the campaign under Japanese coach Keisuke Honda, with a 3-1 victory over already-eliminated Laos.

It was not enough to keep the Cambodians’ hopes of a place in the next phase alive, however.

Chan Vathanaka and Prak Mony Udom put Cambodia two goals up before Somxay Keohanam pulled one back for Laos 14 minutes from time, only for Keo Sokhpeng to restore the Cambodians’ cushion a minute later.

The tournament continues tomorrow, when defending champions Thailand take on the Philippines in a top-of-the-table meeting in group B, while Singapore host East Timor. — Reuters