F3 driver Floersch vows to return after injury

This photo taken on November 16, 2018 and provided by the South China Morning Post on November 19 shows Van Amersfoort Racing’s 17-year-old Sophia Floersch in the pits at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix in Macau. — AFP pic

MACAU, Nov 20 — German Formula Three driver Sophia Floersch, who fractured her spine in an aerial crash at the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, reassured fans today that she was recovering well and vowed to return to the sport.

Floersch sustained the injury at the street circuit when her car flew off the track and into a photographers’ bunker at high speed. Her Van Amersfoort Racing team said yesterday that doctors had ruled out fear of paralysis.

“I’m going to come back,” Floersch said on Facebook.

“I survived the operation which took 11 hours. Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I’m transportable.

“I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage.”

Jean Todt, head of governing body International Automobile Federation (FIA), has promised a full investigation into the incident which also left Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi, two photographers and a track marshal injured. — Reuters