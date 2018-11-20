Esi Edugyan wins Giller Prize for ‘Washington Black’

‘Washington Black’ is written by Esi Edugyan. — Handout via AFP

TORONTO, Nov 20 — Esi Edugyan’s slavery-to-freedom story Washington Black has been named the winner of Canada’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

The Canadian novelist previously won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues.

Washington Black, which was also a finalist for the Man Booker Prize, tells the story of an 11-year-old slave on a Barbados sugar plantation who is chosen to be the servant of the eccentric Christopher Wilde, who turns out to be a naturalist, explorer, inventor and abolitionist.

Commenting on this year’s winning novel, the jury wrote, “This remarkable novel imagines what happens when a black man escapes history’s inevitable clasp — in his case, in a hot air balloon no less. ...In conjuring [Washington] Black’s vivid and complex world — as cruel empires begin to crumble and the frontiers of science open like astounding vistas — Edugyan has written a supremely engrossing novel about friendship and love and the way identity is sometimes a far more vital act of imagination than the age in which one lives.”

The novel beat out other shortlisted works including Patrick deWitt’s French Exit, Eric Dupont’s Songs for the Cold of Heart, Sheila Heti’s Motherhood and Thea Lim’s An Ocean of Minutes.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2018, honours novels and short-story collections written by Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada. Last year’s winner was Michael Redhill for his Toronto-set novel Bellevue Square. — AFP-Relaxnews