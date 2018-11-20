Malaysia Airlines riled up by ‘disrespectful’ fake ads

The airline clarified that its campaigns were only displayed on its official platforms, mainstream advertising channels and its website. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd has told the public not to believe controversial advertisements or messages bearing its name, especially if they originate from social media or messaging groups.

It said on its Facebook page this evening that there have been numerous fake advertisements linked to Malaysia Airlines that were “spread by unscrupulous parties with the intention of fraud and theft.”

“The airline finds such images superimposed by others as disrespectful to the national airline and in bad taste,” it said.

It clarified that its campaigns were only displayed on its official platforms, mainstream advertising channels and its website.

Although the airline did not mention any fake advertisement in particular, Transport Minister Anthony Loke had shared the airline’s Facebook post with the image of an escalator that has an advertisement.

The image, which had the word ‘Fake’ stamped on it, appears to have been taken in a mall.