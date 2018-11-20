Malaysia-Thailand want best solution to southern Thai conflict, says Mat Sabu

File picture shows Minister of Defence, Mohammad Sabu arriving at Parliament, November 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGKOK, Nov 20 — Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu who arrived here today for his first official visit to Thailand said both countries were looking for the best way to resolve the conflict in southern Thailand.

He said the issue would be among the topics that would be discussed in his meeting with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon tomorrow.

After meeting Prawit, he will pay a courtesy call on Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, where the southern Thai conflict will also be discussed.

“What happens in southern Thailand affects both countries, that is why we must find the best resolution, through negotiations, defence diplomacy and various other means,” he told Bernama.

The residents in southern Thailand have family ties with Malaysians, especially those living in the border states of Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan.

Malaysia is the facilitator for the ongoing peace talks between the Thai government and Mara Patani (Majlis Syura Patani), which acts for separatist groups in the south. Since 2004, the armed conflict in the four provinces in southern Thailand has claimed more than 7,000 lives, according to Deep South Watch (DSW) which monitors it.

Besides the southern Thai conflict, the Defence Minister, fondly called Mat Sabu, said that he and his Thai counterpart would also discuss efforts to further boost defence ties.

Earlier, shortly after arriving in Bangkok, Mat Sabu visited the country’s Counter Terrorist Operations Centre (CTOC) belonging to the Royal Thai Army.

He was also given a hostage rescue demonstration by Thai commandos.

The Malaysian Armed Forces , he said, had close relations with their Thai counterpart as well as the armed forces of Asean countries in the effort to counter terrorism and cyberwarfare.

Mat Sabu also visited the Malaysian Embassy in Jalan Sathorn here where he was welcomed by ambassador Datuk Jojie Samuel, embassy staff and Malaysians living in Thailand who wanted to greet him. — Bernama