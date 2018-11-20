Three injured after lorry rams into chalet in Pedas

SEREMBAN, Nov 20 — A three-tonne lorry carrying used goods rammed a chalet in Kampung Orang Asli in Pedas today, injuring three of the eight occupants of the chalet.

Rembau Fire and Rescue Station senior officer Dzor Yusof said the lorry crashed into the Temuan Kraft chalet at 3.50pm after it went out of control.

“Three of the eight occupants of the chalet were injured. The driver and attendant of the lorry were unhurt,” he said in a statement.

He said the injured were sent to the hospital before the fire and rescue squad arrived at the location. — Bernama