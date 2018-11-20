Malaysian fraud suspect arrested in Thailand

The man was reportedly on the run for more than a year. — IStock.com pic via AFP

BANGKOK, Nov 20 — A 60-year-old Malaysian fugitive, wanted for real estate fraud back home, thought he could evade arrest by escaping to Thailand, but he was wrong.

After more than a year on the run, the man was finally arrested by Thai police in Phuket on October 25 following a request forwarded by Malaysian police.

“The suspect will be sent back to Malaysia to face justice,” Immigration Police chief Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal told the media here today, adding that the arrest showed the close cooperation between the authorities of the two neighbouring countries.

The Malaysian, he said, was alleged to have cheated his business partner of about 17 million baht (RM2.3 million).

Meanwhile, Royal Malaysia Police Liaison Officer in Thailand ACP Mohd Yusni Jamil told Bernama that the Malaysian suspect would be flown back to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow morning to face further investigation from the authorities regarding his alleged crime.

He thanked the Thai authorities for their swift action in apprehending the man. — Bernama