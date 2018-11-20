Five robbers shot dead after gunfight with cops at NSK Kuchai Lama

Five robbers were shot dead after a gunfight with police at NSK Kuchai Lama, November 20, 2018. — Pix courtesy of China Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The police shot dead five of six men who staged a robbery at a goldsmith shop at a hypermarket in Kuchai Lama here today and caught the sixth robber.

One policeman was injured in the incident which happened at about 4.30pm, said Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat. Four of the robbers were killed at the scene.

He said four of the robbers were shot dead at the scene while one was shot dead about one kilometre away after he fled in a car.

Fadzil said the six men rushed into the hypermarket brandishing pistols and machetes and headed straight to the goldsmith shop.

Without giving details, he said the police shot dead four of the men at the scene and the fifth robber about a kilometre away after he fled in a car.

One of the robbers was arrested, he said.

He also said that a policeman was injured after he took a shot in the incident.

The police recovered two pistols and several machetes as well as a large quantity of jewellery, he said when contacted.

Fadzil said the police were conducting an investigation at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old eye-witness who wished to be known only as Diah said he saw several men wearing crash helmets dash into the goldsmith shop.

“Then I heard gunshots and ran away for my own safety,” he said. — Bernama