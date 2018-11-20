Dayak party chief urges Sarawak native groups to back ICERD

Lusoi today called on Dayak-based NGOs and civil societies to make a stand on ICERD. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 20 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Cobbold John Lusoi today called on Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil societies to take a stand on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

He said a debate is raging at the moment in Peninsular Malaysia on whether the country should ratify or reject ICERD.

While Patakan Harapan (PH) is supportive of the convention, Lusoi said the Opposition, led by Umno, has expressed their strong objection to it.

“They claim that ratifying ICERD would mean eroding Malay rights, which Article 153 of the Federal Constitution is safeguarding,” he said.

Lusoi said while Article 153 also protects the interests and rights of the natives of Sarawak and Sabah, it has not been followed in the two Borneo states.

“That is why I call on Dayak-based parties, NGOs and civil societies to take a stand on this very important issue,” he said.

He said PBDSB wants ICERD to be ratified by the Malaysian government, and be backed by the Sarawak state government.

Lusoi claimed that the Dayak community has been marginalised and neglected for far too long, be it in terms of business opportunities, employment in the civil service or government-linked companies (GLCs) or in the awarding of government scholarships to qualified Dayak students to pursue their tertiary education.

“We don’t see many Dayak professionals being appointed to head government departments or key posts. Many occupy third-level or even lower-level positions before they eventually retire from the service,” he said.

Lusoi also claimed that a few state government agencies are almost always staffed by one community in particular.

He said Dayak-based parties and NGOs must call on the federal government to ratify ICERD so that they can pressure the Sarawak government to be fair to all races in the business field, and employment in the state civil service and GLCs.