Check out the final trailer for Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Warner Bros has released the final trailer for upcoming action-packed superhero movie Aquaman.

Jason Momoa stars as the titular hero and the film will reveal the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry. The movie also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Ludi Lin as Captain Murk and Temeura Morrison as Arthur’s dad Tom Curry.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From Warner Bros Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be a king.”

Aquaman is set for US release on December 21.