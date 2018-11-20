FT mufti clears ‘Polis Evo 2’, suggests ‘Shariah consultants’ for films

‘Polis Evo 2’ actors Zizan Razak (left) and Shaheizy Sam attend the film’s launch at The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad was invited to a preview of comedy action film Polis Evo 2 last night, amid accusations that the plot “insults Islam”.

The mufti said afterwards that the film did not disparage the religion despite highlighting religious terrorism and portraying jihadists as its antagonists.

“In general, we think the film does not contain any insulting message to Islam.

“Instead, it highlights the fanatical teachings that threaten the nation,” he wrote in an opinion piece yesterday.

Despite that, he said films with religious themes should consider employing “Shariah consultants” to avoid sensitive issues involving religion, by referring to said consultants from the script’s drafting to the end of filming.

He also suggested that a film display a “clarification” or an addendum during its opening credits, when the plot may lead to a “misunderstanding” of Islam.

“It is not our desire or task to censor every film in the country,” he clarified.

Last week, producer Astro Shaw explained that the villain, played by Hasnul Rahmat and portrayed as wearing a turban in the film, was not meant to depict Islam in a negative light.

In the past few weeks, some have taken to social media urging the public to boycott Polis Evo 2 for allegedly depicting Muslims as terrorists.

Last week, the Film Censorship Board also confirmed that the film did not contain any element that could be interpreted as giving Islam a bad name.

The film was directed by Joel Soh and Andre Chiew, and stars Shaheizy Sam, Zizan Razak, Raline Shah, Erra Fazira, Tanta Gintin, Riz Amjn and Syafie Naswip.

It will be screened at local cinemas from this Thursday.