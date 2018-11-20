First look at ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ with Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — 20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming theatrical re-release of Deadpool 2 as PG-13 holiday movie Once Upon a Deadpool.

Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage are joined by Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, T.J. Miller, Julian Dennison, Eddie Marsan and Josh Brolin in this film.

The synopsis reads: “To kick off the holiday season audiences of almost all ages will soon be able to enjoy the Merc with the Mouth’s reimagining of Deadpool 2, filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for Once Upon a Deadpool in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic The Princess Bride.”

Once Upon a Deadpool is set for US release for just 12 days from December 12 to 24 with a fraction of ticket proceeds going towards a cancer charity.