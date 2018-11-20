Bitcoin extends slide to below US$4,500; loses 30pc in a week

The screen of Southern California’s first two bitcoin-to-cash ATMs on its first day of operation, is seen in Locali Conscious Convenience store in Venice, Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 20 — Bitcoin tumbled more than 7.5 per cent today to below US$4,500, knocking off nearly a third in value of the world’s best-known cryptocurrency’s losses within a week as a selloff in digital currencies intensified across the board.

Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply, with Ethereum’s ether losing 10 per cent and Ripple’s XRP down 13 per cent in a largely sentiment-driven slide.

Bitcoin is now trading at US$4,354.20, its lowest level on the Bitstamp exchange since October 2017. — Reuters