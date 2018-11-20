‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ gets a new trailer (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for upcoming animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The sequel, like the first film, will also revolve around the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. This trailer focuses on Lake Bell’s Chloe the cat.

Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Dana Carvey will be back to lend their voice talents to film along with Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford, Nick Kroll, Tiffany Haddish and Pete Holmes.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set for US release on June 7, 2019.