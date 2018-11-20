Jin Wei has 2020 Tokyo Olympics in her sights

World Junior Champion Goh Jin Wei (centre) is greeted by her mother Loh Bee Sim (left) and sister Goh Jin Mei at KLIA in Sepang November 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Nov 20 — Goh Jin Wei, the new World Junior Champion, might not wait until the 2024 Paris edition to emerge as an Olympics medal contender.

Instead, the 18-year-old highly-motivated shuttler intends to vie for a spot at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics to show her prowess.

“Anything is possible, I can fight for the 2020 Olympics. I think time is gold, just have to go and fight,” she told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) upon arrival from Canada today.

She was asked to comment on national ace shuttle, Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s view that Jin Wei will be at an ideal age to win an Olympics medal at the 2024 edition.

The Penangite has had an incredible year by winning her second World Junior title, defeating Denmark’s Line Christophersen 21-13, 21-11 in the World Junior Championships, at Markham, Canada on Sunday (Monday in Malaysia). She won her first title 2015.

Just last month, Jin Wei created history by winning the country’s first gold in the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“This year has been really incredible for me. After starting the year with senior level tournaments, I gained a lot of experience to use for junior tournaments,” she said.

The 2017 SEA Games gold medallist said the vast improvements shown by the girls’ squad brings signs of improvement for the country’s Uber Cup squad.

After two days’ rest, she will start her preparations for the Korean Masters scheduled from November 28 to December 2 in Gwangju.

Meanwhile, the World Junior Championship girls’ doubles silver medal winning duo, Pearly Tan Koong Le-Toh Ee Wei hope to continue their partnership at the senior level.

“We have good chemistry, we read each other well,” Toh said. — Bernama